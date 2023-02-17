Samsung introduced its Galaxy S23 series smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. A day after the global launch, the Galaxy S23 series arrived in India and was available for pre-booking in the country. Now, nearly two weeks later, Samsung has announced that its Galaxy S23 series is available for purchase via retailer and samsung.com. The company also announced the availability of the device in markets across the globe. Also Read - Five Lord of the Rings games set to arrive by 2024: Here’s what we know so far

Samsung today said that the starting on February 17, 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 will be widely available through carriers and retailers and on samsung.com in four colour variants, which includes Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. The company also said that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in online-specific colour variants, which includes — Graphite, Lime, Sky Blue, and Red via samsung.com. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus smartphones are available two online exclusive colors, which includes Graphite and Lime. Also Read - Apple release iOS 16.4 with new emojis, but it is not for everyone

Furthermore, the company said that the “pre-orders for the previous year’s Galaxy S22 series had already been a great success, with numbers more than double that of the Galaxy S21 series within the first week. This year, pre-order results were even higher than those of the Galaxy S22 series, with 60% of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Pro may come with USB-C Port, curved design, thinner bezels and more

Samsung Galaxy S23 series price in India

As far as pricing is concerned, the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S23 is available at a price of Rs 74,999, while the 256GB variant of the device costs Rs 79,999. Similarly, the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S23 Plus costs Rs 94,999 in India, while the 512GB variant of the device costs Rs 1,04,999.

Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs 1,24,999 in India for the base variant with 256GB of storage space. The 512GB variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra costs Rs 134,999, while the 1TB variant of the device costs Rs 1,54,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

Coming to the cameras, the phone has a 12MP selfie camera and a 200MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto camera setup at the back. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support and for connectivity it has 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, UWB and Wi-Fi 6E.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus specs

Both the phones, that is the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Coming to the cameras, both the phones have a 12MP selfie camera and a 50MP wide-angle + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto camera setup at the back.

While the Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display and a 3,900 battery, the the Galaxy S23 Plus comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display and a 4,700 battery.