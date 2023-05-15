Samsung earlier this month announced that it will soon launch a new lime shade for its Galaxy S23 in India and the company has returned with some good news for interested buyers. The new lime colour variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is available for purchase in India starting today. Also Read - Mother's Day 2023: Looking for gift for your mom? Here are our top picks

Samsung Galaxy S23 is currently available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours and the addition of new lime colour gives more choices to interested buyers. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage options. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and features a 6.1-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Battle of the titans

Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime colour price, availability and offers

Samsung Galaxy S23 in lime colour will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options and it will be priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999 respectively. Interested buyers can purchase Samsung Galaxy in lime colour from all leading online and offline retail stores in India. Also Read - Looking for a phone to play Call of Duty? Here are our top picks under Rs 15,000

Further, buyers can get the device at Rs 3,125 per month by availing 24 months no-cost EMI via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv. In addition to this, they can also club Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus with 24 months Bajaj Finserv EMI or HDFC CD paper finance.

Interested buyers also have the option to club Rs 8000 upgrade bonus with Rs 5,000 bank cashback on their purchase thus bringing the net effective price of Galaxy S23 128GB and 256GB to Rs 61,999 and Rs 66,999 respectively. Nine months no-cost EMI on HDFC can also be included with this offer.

What does Samsung Galaxy S23 offer?

Samsung Galaxy S23 comes 6.1-inch full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with a max clock speed of 3.36GHz. It has 8GB RAM and offers up to 256GB storage.

Coming to Camera, Galaxy S23 has a three-camera set-up at the rear with a 50 MP primary sensor featuring Optical Image Stabilization support, a 10 MP telephoto lens that has 3x optical zoom support and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera to shoot 120-degree wide images. The smartphone can shoot 8K and slow-motion videos.

Coming to the battery, the smartphone comes with a 3900mAh battery and offers up to 22 hours of video playback time, as per the company’s claim. Further, the smartphone supports 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 measures 146.3mm in height, 70.9mm in width and 7.6mm in thickness. It weighs 168g.