Samsung will roll out the 2x portrait mode feature on the Galaxy S23 series phones via an upcoming software update after huge demand. The 2x portrait mode was removed from Samsung flagship phones a few months back, after which several users expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision. Even though it took some time but Samsung is finally responding to the feedback by bringing back the feature. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 to get new Refreshing Lime shade

Tipster Ice Universe said on Weibo that 2x portrait mode will be back in a future update. But there is no information about which one. If all goes well, Samsung is likely to roll out the feature with next month’s update for Galaxy S23 phones. Also Read - Galaxy S23 series to stay in demand in India despite slowdown, says Samsung's TM Roh

More issues fixed

The tipster also added that the upcoming update will fix the HDR-related issues on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Several users have reported that the cameras of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra struggle to apply the best HDR in low-light shots or photos clicked indoors. This is specifically visible when the primary light source is a part of the frame. A combination of negative exposure value (EV) input frames consisting of identical contour patterns and the application of local tone-mapping (LTM) after HDR is applied causes this issue, according to some reports. Also Read - Samsung may begin producing 3rd Gen 4nm chips soon

Samsung had noted the issue and said a software update with a fix to this issue will soon be rolled out. Since the May 2023 security patch update did not bring the fix for the Galaxy S23 series phones, there are chances the upcoming June 2023 security patch update will pack a fix for the HDR issues, as well as the 2x portrait mode.

Will these additions make the Galaxy S23 better?

Definitely. Samsung’s latest flagship phones are the company’s first priority. Any issue that might potentially impact several users, as well as a feature that users have demanded a lot should be on top of Samsung’s to-do list as far as the Galaxy S23 series is concerned. Better camera features and minimal scope of software-related issues make the Galaxy S23 more appealing to customers who are often pressed to choose between OnePlus and Samsung phones in the premium range. Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S23 series phone is a lot costlier than OnePlus’ most expensive phone, but both phones have their own merits. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance, offers a 200-megapixel camera with up to 100x zoom — something OnePlus phones do not offer at the moment. On the other hand, OnePlus 11 has faster battery charging.