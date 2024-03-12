Samsung has launched yet another budget smartphone but unlike the recently launched Galaxy M14 4G, it has support for 5G connectivity. It is the new Galaxy M15 5G that has been launched in the Middle-eastern region for now. That means you cannot buy it in India yet, but Samsung may have plans to introduce the Galaxy M15 5G in the country sooner or later. The new Galaxy M15 5G uses a MediaTek chipset, a three-camera setup on the back, and a large battery, which should be enough for most customers looking for a phone around Rs 15,000.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G price

The new Galaxy M15 5G is the latest phone to arrive in countries such as Iraq but Samsung has not revealed how much the phone costs. There is no release date either for now. All we know is that the Galaxy M15 5G is now listed on Samsung websites for respective countries, revealing the phone comes in Light Blue, Grey, and Dark Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy M15 5G specifications

Featuring support for 5G, the new Samsung Galaxy M15 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen comes with a pixel density of 396 PPI and a waterdrop-style notch on top. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. While there is no information about any other storage variants of the phone, the listing does mention support for a microSD card for storage expansion. The phone runs Android 14-based One UI, although the version is unclear.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G features a 50MP main camera, along with a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera on the back. Inside the notch on the display is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery inside, which should last more than a day typically. It supports 25W charging, which is not very fast and should take more than an hour to fully charge. Featuring all the standard connectivity options, the Galaxy M15 5G comes with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the power button.