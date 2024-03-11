Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung Galaxy A35 India launch: Samsung announced two new 5G smartphones — the Galaxy A55 5G and the Galaxy A35 — in India today. These phones are a part of the company’s A-series devices, and they join the likes of the phones like the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and the Galaxy A05s in the company’s line up. Both these phones have Samsung Knox for security, and they offer five years of operating system upgrades along with four years of security upgrades to the buyers.

Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in India at 12PM on March 14. Ahead of the official launch, take a peek at their detailed specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate up to 120Hz, a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and support for a special Vision Booster mode. It comes with a metal chassis that is fused with a glass back that is protect by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection and IP67 dust and water-resistant coating.

The Galaxy A55 5G comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The phone runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1. Samsung has promised to provide up to four years of OS upgrades and up to five years of security upgrades, which means the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G will get up to Android 18.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A55 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP primary lens and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it has Samsung Knox for security.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G comes in Awesome IceBlue and Awesome Navy colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G comes with a display that is similar to that of the Galaxy A55 5G. This means you get a 6.6-inch Full HD+ super AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate up to 120Hz, a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and support for a special Vision Booster mode.

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The phone runs Android 14-based One UI 6.1. Samsung has promised to provide up to four years of OS upgrades and up to five years of security upgrades.

Coming to the camera, the Galaxy A35 5G has a 13MP camera in the front and a triple camera setup consisting of an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP primary lens and a 5MP macro lens. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it has Samsung Knox for security.