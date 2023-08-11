Samsung launched the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone last week in India. The device comes with highlighting features such as a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, an Exynos chipset, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Starting today, the phone will be available for purchase in India.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G sale: Price, offers, and availability

The Galaxy F34 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 20,999. There’s Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI and HDFC Bank credit transactions and credit/debit EMI transactions. This takes the final price down to Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

The device comes in two color options, namely, Black and Green. The smartphone can be purchased on the Flipkart India website.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G specifications

The Galaxy F34 5G is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M34 5G. The device features a 6.46-inch water-drop notch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The Super AMOLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and noticeable bezels. There’s a Corning Glass 5 protection for the screen. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a big 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It is worth noting that Samsung isn’t offering the charging adapter in the box, so you have to buy it separately. The device is said to offer up to two days of battery life on a single charge depending on the usage.

As for the optics, there’s a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Upfront, it has a 13MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear camera can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. Samsung has offered multiple camera modes on the phone including Night Mode, Single Take, and others.

The smartphone comes with 5G (dual-SIM), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS support. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging. It boots on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Previously, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Both models were up for pre-order and now they are available for purchase online and offline. The latter has a bigger secondary screen while the former appears to have almost no cosmetic changes. The duo is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and comes with a new hinge that helps them fold flat.