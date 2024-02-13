Samsung Galaxy F15 5G could be the next smartphone to consider if you want a good display and a sleek design. According to a new finding, the next Galaxy F-series phone may already be in the final stages of its launch. Much like other phones in the series, the Galaxy F15 5G will likely bring the modern Galaxy phone design, including three big camera cutouts on the back and curved edges to stand out from the crowd. The upcoming phone from Samsung will be a successor to the Galaxy F14 5G, which was launched in India in March last year.

The Samsung India website has listed the upcoming Galaxy F15 5G, confirming that not only the phone exists but also its imminent launch. It bears the model number SM-E156B/DS, but nothing else for now. Spotted by 91Mobiles first, this listing does not tell what the phone looks like or the specifications it will come with, but as a reference point, it may or may not have specifications better than those on last year’s Galaxy F14 5G. The same model number was also spotted on the Samsung Bangladesh website, which could mean the company is targeting at least two markets currently.

While the details on the phone are scarce, the report mentions that a phone bearing the same model number recently received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which is India’s standards body. The report adds that another phone, possibly the Galaxy M15 5G, was also found next in the list on the BIS website and that both phones may bear resemblance to the Galaxy A15 5G, which arrived in India last year. The specifics are not clear, but if you have been waiting for a Samsung phone that features a modern design and modest specifications, the upcoming Galaxy F15 5G could be worth your wait. Of course, the price and even the launch details are unclear at the moment, so we are not sure how long the wait will be.

For now, there are options such as the new Realme 12 Pro series and the Redmi Note 13 series, both of which have multiple phones with great specifications in the price segment.