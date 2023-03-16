comscore Samsung Galaxy F14 5G spotted on the company's website
    Samsung's next budget smartphone will be the Galaxy F14 5G. The device is expected to come with a new Exynos chipset.

    • Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy F14 5G soon in India.
    • The Galaxy F14 5G's support page has gone live on Samsung's official website.
    • The Galaxy F14 5G is expected to come powered by an Exynos processor.
    Samsung is expected to launch a budget smartphone in India dubbed Galaxy F14 5G. The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has now emerged on the company’s official website and on Geekbench, ahead of any announcement. The phone’s renders have also been leaked online showing its design and color options. Also Read - Samsung to invest $230 bn on 5 advanced chip plants to get competitive edge

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G support page, Geekbench

    The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G’s support page in India signals that the launch is imminent. However, there’s no information as to its specs. Also Read - Samsung could ditch Exynos SoCs even for next year's Galaxy S24

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Also Read - Infinix Note 12i, Nokia C12, Realme C33 5G and more: Smartphones under Rs 10,000

    The Geekbench listing, however, gives away the key specs of the phone. Starting with its scores. The device with model number SM-E146B has scored 811 single-core points and 2120 multi-core points on the latest Geekbench 6.

    It is powered by an octa-core chipset clocked at a base frequency of 2 GHz. This chipset is believed to be the new Exynos 1330 SoC. It has 6GB of RAM and boots on Android 13 OS.

    Apart from this, the design of the smartphone was shared recently by folks at 91mobiles. The device has a clean back with dual cameras and an LED flash on the top. There’s Samsung branding on the lower side, while a 3.5mm headphone jack is at the extreme bottom.

    The Galaxy F14 5G will arrive in Purple and Green colors.

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G expected specs

    The Galaxy F14 5G is expected to come with a 6.6-inch water-drop notch display with an FHD+ resolution. It is said to be a 90Hz panel with noticeable bezels, which is expected for the price.

    The smartphone will be powered by Exynos 1330 SoC with a maximum of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We also expect it to come in a 4GB RAM variant.

    As for the battery, expect a massive 6,000mAh battery similar to the predecessor. It will be supported by 25W fast charging. It will boot on Samsung’s One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 OS.

    • Published Date: March 16, 2023 8:47 PM IST
