Earlier this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 smartphones in the Indian market. However, both phones weren’t available to everyone for purchase. Interested buyers had to pre-book the device from the authorized stores and the Samsung website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series might house bigger batteries: Report

Now, however, starting today at noon, both devices will be available for purchase in the country up until midnight on March 24. Let’s take a look at the price, offers, and full specs of the phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup battery capacities revealed ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 price in India, offers

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 will have up to Rs 3,000 bank cashback. Additionally, those who will buy the new phones during the Samsung live event that starts at noon today will get a travel adapter of Rs 1,299 for free. There’s also a deal on the Galaxy Buds Live on the company’s official website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch on March 24 in India

Samsung Galaxy A54 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 38,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 40,999. The Galaxy A34 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 30,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 32,999.

Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A54 sports a larger 6.6-inch SuperAMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A34 has a 6.4-inch SuperAMOLED screen with the same resolution and refresh rate support.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A54 features a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper on the front.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 boasts a triple camera system with a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. It has a 13MP camera on the front for selfies.

Both phones come with OIS support on the main sensor. The main camera on both devices can shoot 4K videos.

The Galaxy A54 is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1380 SoC paired, whereas, the Galaxy A34 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Both come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Both devices pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung has offered Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 software on both phones.