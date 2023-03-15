comscore Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display launched Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display launched Reviews and Specs (15th March 2023) | Techlusive India
    News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display launched

    Mobiles

    The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are the company's new mid-range phones that bring the Galaxy S23 series-like design.

    galaxya54a34

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G on the left and Galaxy A34 5G on the right.

    Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones weeks after their leaks emerged. The more expensive Galaxy A54 5G is, interestingly, smaller than the more affordable Galaxy A34 5G but slightly heavier comparatively. Specifications-wise, both phones share some internals but cater to different users largely. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G could launch on March 15

    The new Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are Samsung’s new mid-range phones that bring the Galaxy S23 series-like design. Samsung has launched these phones in select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, where they will be available within the month of March. There is no word on whether Samsung will launch the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G in India yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G design and specs surface before launch

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G specifications

    There are many common aspects between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. Both phones come with 120Hz Super AMOLED displays maxed out at Full-HD+ resolution, along with support for Vision Booster enhancements. They both share the IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and pack a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. But that is where the similarities end. The Galaxy A54 5G uses a 6.4-inch display, while the Galaxy A34 5G display measures 6.6 inches. They both also run Android 13-based OneUI 5.1. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 prices leaked, but launch date still unclear

    For photography, the Galaxy A54 5G uses a 50-megapixel F1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel F2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel F2.4 macro camera. The Galaxy A34 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 48-megapixel F1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel F2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel F2.4 macro camera. For selfies, the Galaxy A54 5G uses a 32-megapixel camera, while the A34 5G comes with a 13-megapixel camera.

    Powering the Galaxy A54 5G is an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset, while the Galaxy A34 5G uses a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. Both phones come with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options, along with a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage options.

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G price

    Samsung has announced just the European price of both phones for now. The Galaxy A54 5G starts at €490, while the Galaxy A34 5G price is €390 for the base variant. The Galaxy A54 is available in Lime, Graphite, Violet, and White, whereas the Galaxy A34 comes in Lime, Graphite, Violet, and Silver colours.

    • Published Date: March 15, 2023 4:18 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G with 120Hz AMOLED display launched

    What Mark Zuckerberg said as Meta cut 10,000 jobs

    BlackBerry has new announcement for India, but not related to phones

    Microsoft to add multi-factor authentication capabilities to Outlook app

    BGMI maker Krafton launches new mobile game Road to Valor: Empires in India

    Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

    Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

    Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

    How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

    Tech Updates/ launch

    WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features
    Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year
    OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model

    Tech Updates/ launch

    OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model