Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones weeks after their leaks emerged. The more expensive Galaxy A54 5G is, interestingly, smaller than the more affordable Galaxy A34 5G but slightly heavier comparatively. Specifications-wise, both phones share some internals but cater to different users largely. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G could launch on March 15

The new Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are Samsung’s new mid-range phones that bring the Galaxy S23 series-like design. Samsung has launched these phones in select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia, where they will be available within the month of March. There is no word on whether Samsung will launch the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G in India yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G design and specs surface before launch

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G specifications

There are many common aspects between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G. Both phones come with 120Hz Super AMOLED displays maxed out at Full-HD+ resolution, along with support for Vision Booster enhancements. They both share the IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and pack a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. But that is where the similarities end. The Galaxy A54 5G uses a 6.4-inch display, while the Galaxy A34 5G display measures 6.6 inches. They both also run Android 13-based OneUI 5.1. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 prices leaked, but launch date still unclear

For photography, the Galaxy A54 5G uses a 50-megapixel F1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel F2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel F2.4 macro camera. The Galaxy A34 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 48-megapixel F1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel F2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel F2.4 macro camera. For selfies, the Galaxy A54 5G uses a 32-megapixel camera, while the A34 5G comes with a 13-megapixel camera.

Powering the Galaxy A54 5G is an octa-core 5nm Exynos 1380 chipset, while the Galaxy A34 5G uses a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. Both phones come with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options, along with a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G price

Samsung has announced just the European price of both phones for now. The Galaxy A54 5G starts at €490, while the Galaxy A34 5G price is €390 for the base variant. The Galaxy A54 is available in Lime, Graphite, Violet, and White, whereas the Galaxy A34 comes in Lime, Graphite, Violet, and Silver colours.