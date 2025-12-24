Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Camera Details Revealed Ahead Of 2026 Launch

Samsung is in full swing to bring smartphones across the price range. The latest leaks tied to internal software parameters have now revealed the camera hardware details of the mid-range Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, and it looks like Samsung is making some meaningful changes this time. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Could Use Exynos 2600 Chip Instead Of Snapdragon, Report Claims

Instead of relying mainly on software tricks, the company appears to be pushing real hardware upgrades, especially when it comes to sensor size. As per a report by Smartprix, both the Samsung Galaxy A37 and the Samsung Galaxy A57 are expected to feature a new 50-megapixel main camera. Depending on the market, Samsung may use either the Sony IMX906 sensor or its own ISOCELL S5KGNJ.

The key upgrade here is sensor size. Both sensors reportedly use a 1/1.56-inch optical format, which is significantly larger than the 1/1.95-inch sensor used on the Galaxy A36. In simple terms, a bigger sensor means better light intake – which usually translates to improved low-light photos, cleaner details, and better dynamic range.

Samsung Galaxy A57: What To Expect

The Galaxy A57 clearly sits higher in Samsung’s A-series lineup, and the camera hardware reflects that. Alongside the 50MP main sensor, it is tipped to include:

13MP ultra-wide camera (ISOCELL S5K3L6)

5MP macro camera (GalaxyCore GC05A3)

12MP front camera (ISOCELL S5K3LC)

This setup gives the A57 a more balanced camera system, especially for wide-angle shots. The use of ISOCELL sensors on both the ultra-wide and selfie camera also separates it from the more affordable model.

Samsung Galaxy A37 Camera Leaks

The Galaxy A37 is expected to keep the same upgraded 50MP main camera, which is good news. However, Samsung appears to be cutting costs on the secondary sensors:

8MP ultra-wide camera (GalaxyCore GC08A3)

5MP macro camera (GalaxyCore GC05A3)

12MP front camera (GalaxyCore GC12A2)

However, the final details and the rest of the specifications are yet to be revealed.