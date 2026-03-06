Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and A57 5G specs leaked online ahead of launch: Check display, cameras, battery

Samsung seems to be preparing to launch its next A-series phones. While the official announcement is still awaited, the leaks have started pouring some essential details about the Galaxy A37 5G and the Galaxy A57 5G ahead of their expected launch. Now, a latest leak has shed light on the key specifications. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M, F and A series phones to get price hike in India?

If leaks are true to any extent, then the upcoming Galaxy A-series phones are expected to debut with upgrades in AMOLED displays, large battery life, and the latest software. Here is everything that you need to know about the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A57. Also Read: Planning to buy Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra? Here's the smart way to save Rs 24,000

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Expected specifications

As per a report by Android Headlines, the Galaxy A37 5G is tipped to run on Samsung’s Exynos 1480 chipset, which may come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, paired with 128GB or 256GB storage. However, reports suggest the phone may skip the microSD card slot. Moreover, it may feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the Galaxy A37 5G could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, a 12MP selfie camera. Battery-wise, the phone is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, dual SIM support, and eSIM compatibility. It may measure 7.4mm thick and weigh around 196 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: What to expect

As usual, the Galaxy A57 5G is expected to be a slightly higher version of the Galaxy A37 5G. Under the hood, it could be powered by the Exynos 1680 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage options. On the other hand, the display and camera specifications are expected remain the same.

Where the A57 could get an edge is in connectivity. The phone is tipped to support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0, along with dual SIM and eSIM support. The handset may be slightly slimmer at 6.9mm and weigh around 192 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 expected launch

Samsung has not officially confirmed the launch timeline yet. However, leaks around both phones suggest the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G could arrive soon.