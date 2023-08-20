Samsung is reportedly working on a massive 440MP camera sensor, along with three other new sensors, according to a tipster. The company had previously claimed that it was aiming to develop a camera with a resolution equivalent to the human eye, which is around 500MP to 600MP. The 440MP sensor could be a step towards that goal, but it is unclear if it is intended for smartphones or other applications.

The tipster Revegnus also revealed some details about the other three sensors that Samsung is developing. One of them is a 50MP ISOCELL GN6 sensor with 1.6-micron pixels, which might be used by Chinese smartphone makers and this might be Samsung’s first 1-inch camera, competing with Sony’s 1-inch IMX989 sensor, which Vivo has used for its flagship Vivo X90 Pro+. Another one is a 200MP HP7 sensor with 0.7-micron pixels, which was initially planned for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra but was dropped due to high production cost. The third one is an unnamed 320MP sensor, which might be seen in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It is worth noting that MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor supports cameras with up to 320MP resolution.

Samsung has been pushing the boundaries of smartphone camera technology with its ISOCELL sensors. The company launched the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this year, which featured a 200MP HP2 camera. The company is also expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra soon, which is rumoured to have a 200MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscope lens.

Samsung has not officially confirmed or denied the existence of the new sensors. However, if they turn out to be true, Samsung could be setting new standards for smartphone photography in the near future.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to launch a foldable tablet, according to its mobile business head TM Roh. In an interview with The Independent, Roh said that foldable technology will expand to other categories like tablets and PCs and that Samsung is investing a lot of resources in developing it. Roh explained that foldable devices are inspired by human history and nature, as people have been using books and notebooks that can be folded and made smaller for convenience and protection.