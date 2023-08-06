Samsung accidentally confirms Galaxy Tab S9 FE series: Check details

Samsung has accidentally revealed the names of its upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets on its official website. The tablets are expected to be the successors of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE series, which were launched in 2021.

The new tablets will come in two variants: the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. Both tablets are expected feature a premium design, a large display, an S-Pen stylus, and a keyboard support.

The names of the upcoming tablets were discovered on a dedicated page showcasing the key features of the Bixby assistant on Samsung’s France website. The page listed the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ as compatible devices for Bixby. The tipster Roland Quandt shared an image confirming the names of the tablets on Twitter.

Moreover, even a Google search result for Samsung India and Samsung Malaysia displayed the monikers of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets. However, Samsung has taken measures to update its website and remove the leaked names. Nevertheless, the names can still be seen through a cached version of Samsung’s France website.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets have also been spotted in various certifications and leaks, revealing some of their key specifications and features. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ was recently certified by the FCC with the model numbers SM-X610 and SM-X616B. The certification revealed that the tablet is expected to support 45W fast charging, and dual cameras.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is also expected to feature a 12.4-inch AMOLED display and be powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC. The tablet will also have up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, running on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE, on the other hand, is likely to have a smaller 10.9-inch IPS LCD display and be equipped with the same Exynos 1380 SoC. The tablet will also have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, running on One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

According to another tipster, the Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and it will be priced at Rs 63,000 in India.

However, it is important to note that Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the existence of the upcoming FE series tablets. The company is expected to announce them in the coming months.