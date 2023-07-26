Samsung on Wednesday launched the all-new Galaxy Tab S9 series. The series consists of three models, namely, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Some of the highlights of the series are the new Snapdragon chipset, AKG quad speakers, and S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models come with a thin and light design. The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra measures 5.5mm in thickness. The tablets have an aluminum build and come with redesigned packaging. The paper that’s used for the packaging is 100 percent recycled paper.

The new Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+ come with a Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, unlike the predecessor’s LCD panel. The Galaxy S9 has an 11-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S9+ sports a larger 12.9-inch panel with the same refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, on the other hand, has an extended 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 1848 x 2960 pixels resolution and 120Hz variable refresh rate. It comes with Samsung’s Vision Booster tech that improved the visibility of the screen.

The lineup is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is the latest by Qualcomm. This is the same 4nm chipset as the Galaxy S23 series. The Tab S9 packs an 8,400mAh battery, whereas, the Tab S9+ gets a 10,900mAh cell. The Tab S9 Ultra houses a massive 11,200mAh cell. The trio has 45W fast charging support. Samsung isn’t offering the charging brick inside the box.

Moving to the cameras, Barring the vanilla Tab S9, the Tab S9+ and S9 Ultra both come with a dual-rear camera system. They get a 13MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The Tab S9 has a 13MP single camera on the rear. The Tab S9 Ultra has a 12MP + 12MP selfie camera setup on the front placed on the notch. The Tab S9 and S9+ get a 12MP front snapper.

The trio has a few things in common such as the IP68 rating, S Pen support, and the Android-13-based One UI 5.1 software skin. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with an AKG quad-speaker setup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: price, colors, availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799 (roughly Rs 65,500), the Tab S9+ starts at $999 (roughly Rs 81,900), and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is priced starting at $1,199 (roughly Rs 98,300). The trio has Beige and Graphite color options.

The India pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.