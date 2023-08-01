comscore
English | हिंदी
01 Aug, 2023 | Tuesday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Redmi 12 5G India launch today: How to watch Livestream, what to expect

Redmi 12 5G India launch today: How to watch Livestream, what to expect

Redmi 12 5G will be the company's newest 5G smartphone in the budget segment. The device is expected to come with a glass back design.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant | 0 minute, 37 seconds read

Published:Aug 01, 2023, 10:00 AM IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Redmi 12 5G
Redmi 12 5G

Story Highlights

As per schedule, Redmi will take wraps off the Redmi 12 series today in India. The series is expected to have at least two models. One of them will be the premium-looking Redmi 12 5G, which will feature a glass-back design. The company is also expected to launch a few AIoT devices like a smartwatch and a TV lineup.

READ MORE
Redmi 12 5G to launch in India on August 1: Everything we know so far

Redmi 12 series launch: How to watch Livestream

Redmi will be hosting the launch of the smartphone series today at 12 PM. Those interested in watching the Livestream can click on the preview below.

READ MORE
Xiaomi Smart TV A Series launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

READ MORE
Top 10 bestselling premium smartphones on Amazon

It is to be noted that the company will be launching the Redmi 12 series including the Redmi 12 5G alongside the Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Smart TV A series and Smart TV X series.

Developing…

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

RedmiRedmi 12 5GXiaomi

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language