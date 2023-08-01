As per schedule, Redmi will take wraps off the Redmi 12 series today in India. The series is expected to have at least two models. One of them will be the premium-looking Redmi 12 5G, which will feature a glass-back design. The company is also expected to launch a few AIoT devices like a smartwatch and a TV lineup.

READ MORE Redmi 12 5G to launch in India on August 1: Everything we know so far

Redmi 12 series launch: How to watch Livestream

Redmi will be hosting the launch of the smartphone series today at 12 PM. Those interested in watching the Livestream can click on the preview below.

READ MORE Top 10 bestselling premium smartphones on Amazon

It is to be noted that the company will be launching the Redmi 12 series including the Redmi 12 5G alongside the Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Smart TV A series and Smart TV X series.

Developing…