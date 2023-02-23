comscore Upcoming Realme C-series phone to have iPhone-like Dynamic Island
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Realme's upcoming C-series phone to have iPhone-like Dynamic Island
News

Realme's upcoming C-series phone to have iPhone-like Dynamic Island

Mobiles

Realme's VP Madhav Sheth has confirmed the release of an upcoming Realme C-series phone with iPhone-like Dynamic Island.

Highlights

  • Realme will soon launch a new C-series smartphone.
  • The device will feature iPhone-like Dynamic Island on the top of the display.
  • This device could be the yet-to-launch Realme C55 smartphone.
Realme Mini Capsule

Sometime back, Realme’s VP Madhav Sheth confirmed that there’s an upcoming smartphone in the C-series due for release with a special feature. However, the exact feature was yet to be confirmed. Also Read - Realme's 240W fast charging announced: Charges the GT 3 fully in under 10 minutes

Now, Sheth itself revealed the special feature of the upcoming smartphone. The upcoming C-series is confirmed to have ‘RealmeMiniCapsule’, which is nothing but iPhone Pro-like Dynamic Island. Also Read - Realme GT 3 240W key specifications surface ahead of February 28 launch

Upcoming Realme C-series to have Mini capsule at the top of the display

The upcoming  Realme C-series smartphone will feature a Mini capsule at the top of the display that will apparently extend over the center punch-hole. The feature will be similar to the Dynamic Island seen on the Pro iPhone models. Also Read - Top 5 all-rounder smartphones under Rs 25,000 from Samsung, Vivo, Redmi

Realme Mini Capsule

Just like Dynamic Island, the Mini capsule will show music played, charging animation, and more. As of now, there are scarce details that we know about the Mini capsule.

But it’s confirmed to arrive on an upcoming Realme C-series phone. If rumors are to be believed, this C-series smartphone could be the Realme C55.

As per a few reports, the Realme C55 will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Furthermore, it is expected to pack a 4,880mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Other than this, Realme recently announced its 240W fast charging, which is the fastest charging technology in the world. This fast-charging technology will be introduced with the Realme GT 3 in the global markets.

For the uninitiated, the Realme GT 3 will be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 5, which was launched in China recently. The smartphone has a 6.74-inch punch-hole AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX890 lens supporting OIS.

It is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

  • Published Date: February 23, 2023 3:05 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Alexa gets a new voice in India: How to turn it on

Garmin launches 5 new premium MARQ watches in India

Krafton launches Road to Valor: Empires: Check details

Bharti Airtel creates 5G experience zones at its stores: Check details

BYJU's may shut down coding platform WhiteHat Jr

Bing's Chat Mode Is Now On Mobile - And You Can Speak To It - Watch Video

iQOO Neo 7 Review

Explained: Meta s paid verification service, Meta Verified

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?