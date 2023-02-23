Sometime back, Realme’s VP Madhav Sheth confirmed that there’s an upcoming smartphone in the C-series due for release with a special feature. However, the exact feature was yet to be confirmed. Also Read - Realme's 240W fast charging announced: Charges the GT 3 fully in under 10 minutes

Now, Sheth itself revealed the special feature of the upcoming smartphone. The upcoming C-series is confirmed to have ‘RealmeMiniCapsule’, which is nothing but iPhone Pro-like Dynamic Island. Also Read - Realme GT 3 240W key specifications surface ahead of February 28 launch

Upcoming Realme C-series to have Mini capsule at the top of the display

The upcoming Realme C-series smartphone will feature a Mini capsule at the top of the display that will apparently extend over the center punch-hole. The feature will be similar to the Dynamic Island seen on the Pro iPhone models. Also Read - Top 5 all-rounder smartphones under Rs 25,000 from Samsung, Vivo, Redmi

Just like Dynamic Island, the Mini capsule will show music played, charging animation, and more. As of now, there are scarce details that we know about the Mini capsule.

But it’s confirmed to arrive on an upcoming Realme C-series phone. If rumors are to be believed, this C-series smartphone could be the Realme C55.

As per a few reports, the Realme C55 will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top. Furthermore, it is expected to pack a 4,880mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Other than this, Realme recently announced its 240W fast charging, which is the fastest charging technology in the world. This fast-charging technology will be introduced with the Realme GT 3 in the global markets.

For the uninitiated, the Realme GT 3 will be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 5, which was launched in China recently. The smartphone has a 6.74-inch punch-hole AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX890 lens supporting OIS.

It is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.