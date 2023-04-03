It’s been a long time since Realme updated its Narzo lineup of phones. A week back, Realme was tipped to announce the new Project N. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ design and key specs surfaced, could launch in May

Now, the company itself has confirmed that Project N will arrive in India. Project N basically means a new lineup of phones by Realme under the Narzo brand. Also Read - Realme C55 Review: A well-rounded budget smartphone

Realme Project N: What to expect?

As per the Amazon page, the upcoming Narzo phones will have new-gen innovations. However, no details about the phones were revealed. Also Read - Realme Narzo N55 may launch in India soon

But as per a report last week, Realme under this new project is preparing to launch Realme Narzo N55. The device is said to launch as early as this month.

The Realme Narzo N55 is said to arrive in multiple variants – 4GB/128GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB. It is tipped to come n Prime Black and Prime Blue color options.

Unfortunately, not all details about the Narzo N55 are available. That said, we’d have to wait for a few days or weeks to learn more about the phone.

If we go by the previous phones of Narzo, the upcoming Narzo N55 will be priced aggressively. It may come with 5G connectivity and offer a MediaTek, Qualcomm, or Unisoc chipset.

In other news about Realme, the company’s recent launch was the Realme C55. The Realme C55 sports a 6.72-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It is a punch-hole panel that has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a brightness of 680 nits, and a screen-to-body of 91.4. It has a dual-rear camera with a 64MP primary lens.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. It also has 8GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of internal space.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device boots on the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.