comscore New Realme Narzo phone expected to launch this month
    News

    Realme Project N India launch confirmed via Amazon, Realme Narzo N55 expected

    Mobiles

    Realme is expected to launch a series of Narzo phones in India starting this month.

    Highlights

    • Realme via Amazon has confirmed the release of Realme Project N.
    • Realme Project N will bring new Narzo phones to India.
    • Realme is expected to launch the Realme Narzo N55 phone in the country.
    Realme Narzo

    It’s been a long time since Realme updated its Narzo lineup of phones. A week back, Realme was tipped to announce the new Project N. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ design and key specs surfaced, could launch in May

    Now, the company itself has confirmed that Project N will arrive in India. Project N basically means a new lineup of phones by Realme under the Narzo brand. Also Read - Realme C55 Review: A well-rounded budget smartphone

    Realme Project N: What to expect?

    As per the Amazon page, the upcoming Narzo phones will have new-gen innovations. However, no details about the phones were revealed. Also Read - Realme Narzo N55 may launch in India soon

    But as per a report last week, Realme under this new project is preparing to launch Realme Narzo N55. The device is said to launch as early as this month.

    The Realme Narzo N55 is said to arrive in multiple variants – 4GB/128GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB. It is tipped to come n Prime Black and Prime Blue color options.

    Unfortunately, not all details about the Narzo N55 are available. That said, we’d have to wait for a few days or weeks to learn more about the phone.

    If we go by the previous phones of Narzo, the upcoming Narzo N55 will be priced aggressively. It may come with 5G connectivity and offer a MediaTek, Qualcomm, or Unisoc chipset.

    In other news about Realme, the company’s recent launch was the Realme C55. The Realme C55 sports a 6.72-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

    It is a punch-hole panel that has a refresh rate of 90Hz, a brightness of 680 nits, and a screen-to-body of 91.4. It has a dual-rear camera with a 64MP primary lens.

    The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. It also has 8GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of internal space.

    It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device boots on the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

    • Published Date: April 3, 2023 12:02 PM IST
    For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

    Most Popular

    Cheaper Xbox storage expansion cards may soon launch

    Google is bringing topic filters to Search results on desktop

    Nokia C12 Plus is HMD's new low-cost phone with big display, battery

    WhatsApp working on new 'Lock chat' feature for Android beta

    Twitter bans record over 6.8 lakh accounts in India amid major overhaul

    Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

    IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

    Apple Launches Apple Pay Later Service in US; Here's All You Need To Know

    Microsoft Slips Ads Into AI-Powered Bing Chat - Watch Video

    WhatsApp Will Soon Allow iPhone Users To Edit Sent Messages - Watch Video

    Related Topics

    Latest Videos

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord

    Tech Updates/ launch

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is coming to India; Here are key details about the new Nord
    Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Meta verified blue tick for Facebook and Instagram reportedly discloses pricing for India
    Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?

    Tech Updates/ launch

    Bumble launches new Speed Dating feature, what is it about?
    What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?

    Tech Updates/ launch

    What is the new feature ‘Niche Mixes’ in Spotify ?