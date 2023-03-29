Realme Narzo N55 may launch in India soon

Realme recently teased Project N. In a matter of few days, leaks suggested that it would be a new N-series under the company’s Narzo brand. Realme is likely to launch what could be called the Realme Narzo N55, which, according to a new report, will happen soon. The last in the Narzo series was the Narzo 50 series. Also Read - Madhav Sheth steps down as India head to take on global role at Realme

As reported by 91Mobiles, the upcoming Realme Narzo N55 will launch in India in the second half of April. A date, however, is unclear at the moment. The phone will be available in Prime Black and Prime Blue colours, according to the report. The Narzo N55 storage configurations may include 4GB (RAM)/64GB (storage), 4GB/128GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB/128GB options. Also Read - Realme to soon bring a new India biz head from China, Madhav Sheth may quit

The rest of the specifications of the Realme Narzo N55 are unclear right now, so it is hard to guess whether this will be a low-cost offering — much like some other Narzo phones — or a mid-range phone. The Realme Narzo N55 is likely a new phone in a new series, which means it will not be related to existing Narzo lineups. Also Read - How to block call from unknown number on iPhone, Android smartphone

The latest phone from Realme is the C55, which is getting mixed (but mostly critical) comments for copying Dynamic Island. The Realme C55 has a punch-hole in the centre and a few animations around it for specific functions such as the charging notification. These animations appear and disappear exactly like Dynamic Island. Although Realme did not detail the new functionality, it hinted at the possibility that more phones will offer similar Dynamic Island-style animations. Could the upcoming Narzo N55 be one of them? Only time will tell.