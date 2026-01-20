Realme Neo 8 introduces pc handheld gaming mode with cloud saves and controller support

Realme is set to unveil its new flagship smartphone, the Realme Neo 8, in China. The company states that the upcoming device is a performance-oriented flagship with a significant emphasis on gaming. Additionally, the tech giant is also emphasizing the new PC handheld gaming console that users will be able to directly experience on their new smartphone. This sets it apart from other devices in the same segment.

Realme Neo 8 to Get PC Handheld Mode

One of the most striking features of Realme Neo 8 is its PC handheld mode, enabling you to log in to your account on Steam and play the PC games you purchased. More than 50 most popular PC titles (including AAA) have been already tested by Realme to guarantee the smooth performance.

The mode will be supporting games including Sekiro, Hollow Knight Silksong, Dave the Diver, and Tomb Raider. Players can also use the external controllers for console-like experience however, they can still play with touch controls on the screen. The tech giant is also supporting offline gaming and the cloud data automatically sync up when the device goes back online, allowing users to experience seamless gameplay

Features

Realme Neo 8 is likely to have 6.78 Samsung AMOLED display with1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, combined with 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. Long gaming will be supported by an 8,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of 80W.

For optics, the company might bring the device with a 50MP main rear camera with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope telephoto. For clicking selfies, buyers will have a 16MP front camera. The device can be IP66/IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance. Additionaly features might include ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, X-axis linear motor and Realme UI 7 based on Android 16. The color options may be Origin White, Mecha Grey, and Cyber Purple.