Earlier this week, Realme launched the Realme Narzo N53 in India. The device comes in the entry-level segment and has specs like a large 90Hz display, dual cameras, and 33W SuperVOOC charging. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 goes on special sale today: Check price, offer and specifications

Starting today, the device will be available for purchase in the country. Let’s take a look at its price, offers, and features. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 launched with 50MP camera, 90Hz display: Check price and offers

Realme Narzo N53 sale: Price, colors, and availability

The Realme Narzo N53 is priced starting at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. While purchasing the phone on Amazon, users will get up to Rs 1,000 additional off with a coupon. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

There are also Jio benefits worth Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the phone. Interested buyers can also go for EMI options and exchange offers.

The smartphone comes in Feather Gold and Feather Black color options. The device can be purchased on Realme.com and Amazon India website.

Realme Narzo N53 specifications and features

The Realme Narzo N53 sports a large 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s an IPS LCD panel with 450 nits of peak brightness, a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 16.7 million colors.

The smartphone boasts a dual camera system on the back housed on a camera island that’s similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, out of the three cutouts, two are for lenses and one is for the LED flash unit.

The rear setup goes by a 50MP main lens and an unspecified sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for clicking selfies. The rear as well as front cameras come with several modes such as portrait, HDR, Panoramic, and others.

The main camera on the rear is capable of shooting videos at 1080p 30fps. The front camera is restricted to 720p 30fps videos.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a 12nm Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC paired with Mali GPU. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAm is expandable up to 6GB with the help of the dynamic RAM feature. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card.

Coming to the battery, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh cell with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It boots on Android 13 OS and has Realme UI on top.

Lastly, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker setup for audio. And, there’s also a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.