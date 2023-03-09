comscore Realme Flip, Realme Fold phones could soon launch: Check details
  Realme could soon launch fold or flip phones, hints Madhav Sheth
News

Realme could soon launch fold or flip phones, hints Madhav Sheth

Mobiles

Realme's VP Madhav Sheth on Twitter has asked fans whether they want a Flip or a Fold phone.

Highlights

  • Realme's VP Madhav Sheth asks fans about their preferences between a Flip and a Fold phone.
  • Realme could soon launch foldable phones in different markets including India.
  • More recently, Sheth hinted that Fold phones have less funtionalities.
Galaxy-Z-Flip-4-4

In a recent interview with Realme’s VP Madhav Sheth, he expressed his opinions on flip and foldable phones. While both kinds of phones are popular, he signaled that the flip brings nostalgia and has more functionalities as opposed to fold phones. Also Read - Realme C55 with 90Hz Mini Capsule display and Helio G88 SoC unveiled

Now, a few days later, Sheth on Twitter has asked his followers about their preferences between a fold and a flip — hinting at a possible release of folding phones.

Realme Flip, Realme Fold could soon launch

The VP explicitly mentioned Realme Flip and Realme Fold in his tweet, which suggests that the brand’s folding phones could be a reality. If the previous interview is to be considered, Sheth vouched for Flip phones.

oppo, oppo find n2 flip

Now, there’s no information as to the specs or design of the folding phones. But since Realme’s a BBK brand, we can expect it to share some specs with Oppo’s recently launched flip and foldable phones.

For the unversed, Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which interestingly was also announced in India. The pricing details are yet to be revealed, though.

The Find N2 Flip competes directly with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The device has a 6.8-inch primary display with 1080 x 2520 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

There’s a secondary display, also called a cover display sized 3.26-inch — much larger than the cover screen of Z Fold 4. It has a 282 x 720 pixels resolution.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Coming to the optics, it features a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. There’s a 32MP camera on the front for selfies.

It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It boots on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 4:47 PM IST
