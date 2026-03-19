Realme P4 Lite 5G launched in India with 7,000mAh battery

Realme has launched the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India, adding another device to its P4 series lineup. The series includes the P4, P4x, and P4 Pro 5G models. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and comes with a large 7,000mAh battery. It also features an Airflow vapour chamber for efficient heat dissipation. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite 5G launch in India set for March 19: Check specs, features, design, battery, more

If you are someone who has been looking for a new smartphone in the budget segment, then Realme P4 Lite 5G is one of the best options to consider right now. The smartphone caters to buyers who are looking for a device with mid-range features and who doesn’t want to spend much.

Price and Availability

The Realme P4 Lite 5G is priced starting at Rs 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Higher variants include 4GB + 128GB at Rs 13,999 and 6GB + 128GB at Rs 15,999. The handset is available in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green color options and can be purchased via Flipkart, the official Realme India website, and offline retail stores.

Launch offers include a flat Rs. 1,000 discount, a bank offer of Rs. 500, and an additional Rs. 500 exchange bonus for existing Realme users.

Display and Design

The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1,570 pixels. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of 900 nits, improving visibility under direct sunlight. The Realme P4 Lite 5G carries an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, enhancing its durability.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, pired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The Airflow vapour chamber provides a heat dissipation area of 5,300 sq mm. Its 7,000mAh battery allows extended usage without frequent charging.

Camera

The Realme P4 Lite 5G features a dual rear camera setup, highlighted by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. A 5-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset measures 166.3 x 78.1 x 8.4mm and tips the scales at about 212g.

Software

The device runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and is promised to receive two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.