After several teasers, Realme will finally take wraps off the Realme 11 Pro series in India. The 5G smartphone series will bring several upgrades over its predecessor. The major difference will be in the design, followed by the cameras, and then the rest of the specs.

The Realme 11 Pro series 5G will be available for purchase later today in the country. Let's take a look at its launch details, expected pricing, and specs.

Realme 11 Pro series 5G India launch: How to watch the Livestream

The Realme 11 Pro series 5G will be unveiled today at 12 PM. The launch will be streamed Live on Realme's India official YouTube channel.

Realme 11 Pro series 5G: What to expect

The Realme 11 Pro series 5G will consist of two phones – Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. Both models will boast a similar design. The design in itself will be an upgrade over its predecessor.

Realme this time is going with a circular rear camera island over the simpler vertical camera placement. The back of the phone will offer a leather-like finish on the select colors. The textured leather-like finish is expected to offer a better grip on the phone.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G duo is already available in China. That said, we do know the series’ specs. The series sports a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The AMOLED panel refreshes at 120Hz. Both come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G features a dual camera system on the back with a 100MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, has a triple camera system on the back with a 200MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Pro+ gets a 32MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, the series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core chipset. In India, the Pro model is expected to arrive in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants. The Pro+ is said to come in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants.

The duo packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging on the Realem 11 Pro 5G and 100W fast charging on the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The duo boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.