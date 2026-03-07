Poco X8 Pro series global launch tipped for THIS date: Check expected price, specs, more

Poco’s X-series phones have usually been about one thing – performance at a reasonable price. And if recent leaks are true by any extent, the upcoming Poco X8 Pro series may continue the same approach. Latest reports now suggest that the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max could make their global debut on March 17. While the tech giant hasn’t officially confirmed the launch date yet, multiple leaks and listings hint that the announcement may be just around the corner.

Here is when and what can we expect.

Poco X8 Pro series global launch timeline

According to industry sources cited in recent reports, Poco is expected to unveil the X8 Pro lineup globally in the third week of March, with March 17 currently tipped as the likely launch date.

The phones have already appeared on the Xiaomi website in Europe, revealing details about pricing, colour options, and storage configurations. Meanwhile, Poco has also started teasing the new X-series lineup for India, suggesting that the devices may arrive in the country shortly after the global announcement. Like previous Poco launches, the phones are expected to be available via Flipkart in India.

Poco X8 Pro: What do we know so far

From what we know so far, the Poco X8 Pro series will feature a flat frame and flat back panel design, along with a pill-shaped camera island housing the dual rear cameras. The Poco X8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Poco X8 Pro Max may come with a slightly larger 6.83-inch OLED panel, also with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, Poco has already confirmed that the upcoming X-series phones will use MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to run on the Dimensity 8500 Ultra, while the Poco X8 Pro Max may be powered by the more powerful Dimensity 9500s processor.

On the camera front, the Poco X8 Pro could feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor along with a 20MP front camera for selfies. The Pro Max model is expected to upgrade to a 50MP Light Hunter 600 main sensor, while keeping the same selfie camera.

Battery capacity may be another highlight. The X8 Pro is tipped to pack a 7,560mAh battery, while the Pro Max could carry an even larger 8,500mAh battery, both supporting 100W fast charging.

Poco X8 series expected price

Leaked European listings hint that the Poco X8 Pro may start around EUR 399 (roughly Rs 43,000), while the Poco X8 Pro Max could start at EUR 529 (around Rs 57,000).