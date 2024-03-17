POCO may be working on a tablet that it is expected to release soon in the market. The Xiaomi sub-brand has received a new certificate for an upcoming device listed as a “Tablet brand POCO model” on the regulator’s website. While it does not confirm the tablet’s name, it hints that POCO is finally ready to expand its product line with a big-screened device. POCO has previously talked about launching new categories, including a tablet, a smartwatch, and even a laptop. However, much like its most products, the upcoming tablet will likely be renamed Xiaomi tablet.

According to a report by Tech Outlook, the European EEC has provided POCO with a certificate for its upcoming tablet, bearing the model number 2405CPCFBG. And that is everything officially available about this purported tablet. The listing does not talk about the tablet’s design, features, or specifications. This is also the first time when POCO’s tablet has appeared on a certification website, which means it will also receive other certifications from other regulators and that is how we may receive a few, if not all, specifications, or even the design.

Will the POCO tablet be another rebranded Xiaomi product?

Until that happens, reports are rife that the upcoming POCO tablet will be nothing but a rebranded Xiaomi Pad 6s. While there is no proof of whether the upcoming tablet is indeed the Xiaomi Pad 6s with a different name, POCO tends to rebrand Xiaomi products without making major changes and launches them for lower prices. And that is why it will not be surprising if the brand’s first tablet is a repackaged Xiaomi tablet. If, at all, that is true, here is what the upcoming POCO tablet will come with.

The Xiaomi Pad 6s, launched in China, comes with a 12.4-inch LCD with a resolution of 3048×2032 pixels, a pixel density of 294 PPI, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Its screen supports Dolby Vision and a peak brightness of 900 nits. Powering the tablet is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which works in tandem with Android 14-based HyperOS. It has a 10000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and a 50MP camera system on the back.