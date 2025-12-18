Poco is preparing to launch its next M8 series in 2026. Ahead of its arrival, the Poco M8 series has been spotted on several certification platforms. The series is tipped to include the standard as well as the M8 Pro version.

As per a new report by a German publication, WinFuture.de, the Poco M8 and M8 Pro are said to be the redesigned versions of Redmi Note 15 and Note 15 Pro+, which have recently been launched in Europe. However, there could be some differences. What else do we know about the Poco M8 and M8 Pro 5G? Read on.

Poco M8 Series Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Abhishekh Yadav has shared on X that the Poco M8 Pro 5G is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset along with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, along with the Adreno 810 GPU. Moreover, it is said to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging speed via a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

For photography, it may get a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens at the back, while the selfies could be handled by a 32MP front camera. Moreover, the tipster suggests that the Poco M8 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, an IR blaster, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Exclusive ✨ POCO is gearing up to launch the POCO M8 Pro 5G in January, and here’s what I can confirm.

The device is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 15 Pro+, with one key difference: POCO swaps the 200MP 4× optical zoom periscope telephoto camera for a 50MP main camera on… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 17, 2025

On the other hand, the Poco M8 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, and it may feature a 6.77-inch display. The report suggests that it is expected to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal flash storage. It could pack a 5,520mAh battery with a 45W charging speed. This standard model is rumoured to have an IP65 rating, while the Poco M8 Pro may get an IP68 rating against dust and water.

When Can We Expect?

Poco M8 Pro 5G may launch in January 2026, the tipster added. However, there is no official word on when we can expect the Poco M8 series, especially in India. Hence, we need to wait for the official word.