Best budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy today

Written By Shubham Arora
Edited By: Shubham Arora| Published By: Shubham Arora|
Published: Feb 08, 2026, 08:00 AM (IST)
Phones under Rs 20,000 have become genuinely good in 2026. You now get AMOLED displays, fast charging, and capable cameras without major compromises. These are some of the best options you can consider right now.
CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the Dimensity 7300 Pro and offers a rare triple camera setup, including a 2x telephoto, backed by a 5,000mAh battery.
Moto G96 focuses on display smoothness and clean performance. It features a 144Hz pOLED screen, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, a 50MP Sony main camera, and a 5,500mAh battery with 33W charging.
POCO X7 brings a premium curved 1.5K AMOLED display at this price. Powered by the Dimensity 7300 Ultra, it offers a solid camera setup, decent selfies, and a 5,500mAh battery with faster 45W charging.
Realme P4 is all about battery and charging. It packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a smooth 144Hz AMOLED display, and the Dimensity 7400 chipset for reliable everyday performance.
Moto G86 Power is built for users who prioritise long battery life. It features a sharp 1.5K pOLED display, Dimensity 7400 processor, a Sony 50MP camera, and a huge 6,720mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A35 offers a familiar, balanced experience. You get a Super AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 chip, dependable cameras, and Samsung’s long software support, making it a safe choice for everyday use.
POCO M8 delivers a curved AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and fast 45W charging. With a 5,520mAh battery and a capable 50MP main camera, it’s a solid budget-friendly option.
