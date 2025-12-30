POCO M8 5G India Launch Date Confirmed: Check Expected Specs, Price

POCO has officially confirmed the launch date of its next M-series smartphone in India. The POCO M8 5G is set to go official next week. While the company is yet to reveal the complete picture, the teasers so far suggest that POCO is paying more attention to design and in-hand feel this time, rather than focusing only on specs. Also Read: Poco M8 And Poco M8 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch: What's Coming?

The M-series has usually been about offering value-for-money phones, but the M8 5G seems to be taking a slightly different approach.

POCO M8 5G India Launch Details

The POCO M8 5G will launch in India on January 8 at 12 PM IST. The phone will be sold via Flipkart, and POCO has already put up a dedicated microsite teasing the upcoming launch. Now that the date is out in the open, the brand is expected to share more details in the run-up to the event.

POCO M8 5G Design

Design is clearly one of the key highlights of the POCO M8 5G. POCO claims it is the slimmest phone in its segment, measuring just 7.35mm in thickness and weighing around 178 grams.

The POCO M8 5G comes with a dual-tone rear panel that mixes a matte finish with a vegan leather texture. The camera module is placed at the centre and sits inside a squircle-shaped housing, accommodating two rear cameras along with an LED flash.

Apart from the black variant seen so far, the POCO M8 5G is also expected to launch in a couple of lighter colour options.

POCO M8 5G Specifications (Expected)

According to leaks, the POCO M8 5G could come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, the phone is expected to run on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

POCO has already confirmed a 50MP AI-powered primary camera on the back. The phone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup. The POCO M8 5G is tipped to pack a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. An IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance is also being talked about.

POCO M8 5G Price in India (expected)

POCO has not revealed the pricing yet, but going by leaks and the phone’s positioning, the POCO M8 5G is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India. More clarity around pricing, variants, and sale dates should come closer to launch.