Poco has officially confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Poco M6 Pro 5G in India. This will be the company’s first ‘6’ number series phone this year. The device will go officially later this week and come with 5G connectivity and dual cameras.

READ MORE Poco M6 Pro 5G India launch confirmed by Poco India head

Poco M6 Pro 5G India launch date, expected price

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is scheduled to go official on August 5 in the country. The device will likely arrive under Rs 15,000 price segment.

The smartphone will come in Blue/Green color option as advertised in the promotional poster.

Poco M6 Pro 5G specifications (rumored)

The Poco M6 Pro 5G is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi 12 5G, which was launched earlier this week. If that’s to be believed, expect the phone to feature a 6.79-inch large display with an FHD+ resolution. It may have a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. This is an octa-core SoC based on a 4nm fabrication process. The Geekbench certification of the Poco M6 Pro also revealed the same chipset. The device is expected to come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The RAM and storage type here will be LPDDR4x and UFS 2.2, respectively.

The camera island design on the M6 Pro will be akin to Redmi 12 5G’s cameras. It will likely have a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. The smartphone will have a single camera on the front for selfies. The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will boot on Android 13 out of the box with MIUI 14 for Poco.

Other features of the phone could be an IP53 rating, Wi-Fi 5, IR blaster support, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It will be a 5G phone and may come with a dual SIM slot. It will also likely have a microSD card slot for additional storage.

In other news about Poco, the company launched the Poco Pods TWS earbuds earlier this month. The TWS earbuds come with 12mm drivers and have a long-lasting battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case.

The earbuds also have seamless connectivity via Bluetooth v5.3 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Google Fast Pair. The earbuds also feature Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. Poco has also offered an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance. The Poco Pods are priced at Rs 1,199.