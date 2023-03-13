While confirming the India launch of the Poco X5 5G, the Poco India head also revealed the arrival of the Poco F5. However, no specs or the launch date of the phone were revealed by the brand. Also Read - Poco X5 5G India launch confirmed for March 14

Now, the tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the key internals of the Poco F5 Pro, hinting that it will indeed be a rebranded Redmi K60 series phone. Also Read - Poco announces MIUI 14 update rollout timeline for India: Check all eligible devices

Poco F5 Pro specifications

The Poco F5 Pro will be the flagship Poco smartphone for the year. The device is said to feature a 2K display, which will be a first for Poco phones. In past, we have only seen FHD+ panels on Poco devices. Also Read - Poco C55 launched at Rs 9,499: Alternatives to consider buying

POCO F5 Pro – 6.67" 2K OLED, 120Hz

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 8/12GB RAM

– 256GB storage

– Rear: 64MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (macro)

– Selfie: 16MP

– Android 13, MIUI 14

– Stereo speakers, in-display FP

– 5,500mAh battery, 67W charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 13, 2023

The smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 16MP camera on the top front for clicking selfies.

It may boast a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens supporting OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It will have an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

At the helm, it is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of battery, it is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. For security, it may have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top.

Poco F5 Pro price in India

It’s unclear what Poco will call this device in India. If it’s the Pro model and if there’s a vanilla model lined up, then we expect the Poco F5 Pro to be priced under Rs 40,000.

It is worth noting that the Poco F4 was launched in India last year in June at a starting price of Rs 27,999. However, in the sale period it was available for around Rs 23,000.