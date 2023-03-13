comscore Poco F5 Pro key specs leaked before launch: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • Poco F5 Pro specs are here: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, bigger battery, and more
News

Poco F5 Pro specs are here: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, bigger battery, and more

Mobiles

Poco will soon launch the Poco F5 Pro in the global markets including India.

Highlights

  • Poco F5 Pro will soon launch in multiple markets.
  • Poco F5 Pro will likely be a Rebranded Redmi K60 series phone.
  • Poco F5 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Poco F5 Pro

While confirming the India launch of the Poco X5 5G, the Poco India head also revealed the arrival of the Poco F5. However, no specs or the launch date of the phone were revealed by the brand. Also Read - Poco X5 5G India launch confirmed for March 14

Now, the tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the key internals of the Poco F5 Pro, hinting that it will indeed be a rebranded Redmi K60 series phone. Also Read - Poco announces MIUI 14 update rollout timeline for India: Check all eligible devices

Poco F5 Pro specifications

The Poco F5 Pro will be the flagship Poco smartphone for the year. The device is said to feature a 2K display, which will be a first for Poco phones. In past, we have only seen FHD+ panels on Poco devices. Also Read - Poco C55 launched at Rs 9,499: Alternatives to consider buying

The smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 16MP camera on the top front for clicking selfies.

It may boast a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens supporting OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It will have an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

At the helm, it is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of battery, it is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. For security, it may have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with MIUI 14 on top.

Poco F5 Pro price in India

It’s unclear what Poco will call this device in India. If it’s the Pro model and if there’s a vanilla model lined up, then we expect the Poco F5 Pro to be priced under Rs 40,000.

It is worth noting that the Poco F4 was launched in India last year in June at a starting price of Rs 27,999. However, in the sale period it was available for around Rs 23,000.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2023 4:35 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Airtel hikes minimum recharge plan for prepaid users in 3 circles

iQOO Z7i launched with Dimensity 6020: Check details

Apple is expected to bring 'health tracking' features in AirPods

Jio is offering unlimited 5G data with this prepaid plan

iPhone 14 Yellow deal: Save about Rs 7,000 on latest Rs 79,900 iPhone

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly

Tech Updates/ launch

21 new emojis and a new group function are coming to WhatsApp shortly
Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone

Tech Updates/ launch

Google's Magic Eraser tool now available for any iPhone or Android phone
Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging

Tech Updates/ launch

Realme GT3 - World’s first phone with 240W charging
Users of WhatsApp may be able to Mute Calls Unknown Phone numbers

Tech Updates/ launch

Users of WhatsApp may be able to Mute Calls Unknown Phone numbers