News

Poco X5 5G India launch teased, confirmed to arrive under Rs 20,000

Mobiles

Poco X5 5G will likely launch later this month in India for under Rs 20,000.

Highlights

  • Poco begins promoting the vanilla Poco X5 5G on Twitter.
  • Poco X5 5G will soon launch in India for under Rs 20,000.
  • Poco X5 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC.
POCO X5 5G

A few days back, Poco’s India Head Himanshu Tandon confirmed the launch of the Poco X5 5G in India. Now, the brand appears to have started teasing the device via the Poco India official handle. Also Read - Poco announces MIUI 14 update rollout timeline for India: Check all eligible devices

The Poco X5 5G is expected to come with the same specs as the global model. It is said to arrive under Rs 20,000. Also Read - Poco C55 launched at Rs 9,499: Alternatives to consider buying

Poco X5 5G India launch and price range

Poco India’s Twitter handle has teased the launch of the upcoming Poco X5 5G. The smartphone is said to arrive for under Rs 20,000. Although there’s no official release timeline, it will most likely launch later this month. Also Read - Poco C55 launched in India with a leather-like back and IP52 rating

While the price segment is Rs 20,000, it is expected to be priced aggressively at around Rs 17,000 and Rs 18,000. That’s mostly due to the older chipset – Snapdragon 695 SoC. The X5 5G is expected to have the same chipset as the Poco X4 Pro.

Poco X5 5G specifications

The Poco X5 5G Indian version is expected to be the same as the global version. The device has a 6.67-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution.

It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection. It has a 13MP camera on the front for selfies.

On the rear, it features a triple camera system with a 48MP main lens. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm jack for connecting wired headphones. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Poco has provided a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It is a 5G phone with dual SIM support. There’s Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and GPS for connectivity.

  • Published Date: March 9, 2023 11:59 AM IST
