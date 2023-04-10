Poco launched the Poco C51 last week in India. The device borrows design from the Poco C50 and offers a larger HD+ display, dual cameras, and more RAM and storage. Also Read - Poco C51 with MediaTek Helio G36 debuts in India

The smartphone is now up for grabs on Flipkart. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - Poco C51 with Helio G36 SoC to launch on April 7 in India

Poco C51 first sale: Price, offers, colors

The Poco C51 is priced at Rs 8,499 for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. However, in its first sale, i.e today, the phone costs only Rs 7,799 without any offers. Also Read - Poco F5 5G tipped to launch on April 6 in India

Owning a powerful smartphone just got pocket-friendly! POCO C51 launched @ ₹8,499 can now be yours for just ₹7,799*.

– MediaTek Helio G36

– 6.52" Large Screen

– 7GB Turbo RAM *Special First Day Sale Price Link: https://t.co/uk1SeCyALT pic.twitter.com/S6zAKk0qyz — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) April 10, 2023

There’s the usual 5 percent cashback offer available for Flipkart Axis Bank card holders. The device can be purchased in two color options, namely, Royal Blue and Power Black.

Poco C51 specifications and features

As said above, the Poco C51 has the same rear design as the Poco C50. It has a plastic back with a textured feel. The smartphone features a 6.52-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+ resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the device features a dual camera system on the back with an 8MP AI lens and a 0.08MP depth sensor. It boasts a 5MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. It can shoot 1080 videos at 30fps from both the rear as well as from the front camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. It has a microSD card slot for additional storage. There’s an additional 3GB of extended RAM which makes the total RAM on the phone up to 7GB.

As for the battery, it houses a 5,000mAh cell with support for 10W charging. Unlike some manufacturers, Poco is giving the charging brick inside the box.

There’s a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial unlock support for security. The device boots on Android 13 Go Edition OS and has MIUI skin on top.