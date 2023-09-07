PlayStation Plus annual subscription plans are now costlier in India. This comes after the global announcement the Japanese giant made late last month. Unlike the global price hike (by roughly up to Rs 3,300), the annual subscription’s pricing in the country grew by up to Rs 2,850.

PlayStation Plus annual subscription plan prices

Following are the new prices of the PlayStation Plus annual subscription plans.

– PlayStation Plus Essential costs Rs 3,949 annually.

– PlayStation Plus Extra costs Rs 6,699 annually.

– PlayStation Plus Deluxe is priced at Rs 7,599 annually.

Previously, the PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe were priced at Rs 2,999, Rs 4,999, and Rs 5,749. That said, this new price hike takes the price by up to Rs 2,850.

For comparison, the PS Plus Essential now costs roughly Rs 6,600 for the annual plan. The Extra and Premium annual plans are priced at roughly Rs 11,150 and Rs 13,200 after the price hike.

The prices for monthly and quarterly plans remain unchanged. Following are the monthly and quarterly plans for the PS Plus membership in India.

– PlayStation Plus Essential costs Rs 499 monthly and Rs 1,199 for 3 months.

– PlayStation Plus Extra costs Rs 749 monthly and Rs 1,999 for 3 months.

– PlayStation Plus Deluxe is priced at Rs 849 monthly and Rs 2,299 for 3 months.

Although higher, the annual prices of the PlayStation Plus subscription are way more cheaper. That said, if you were using monthly or quarterly plans of PS Plus and want to continue, it’s better to get an annual subscription.

For new PlayStation gamers, Sony offers a 7-day trial for the Extra and Deluxe subscription plans. For the unversed, Deluxe is the same as Premium in the global markets, but without the ability to stream PS3 games.

All plans have their own benefits. The Essential plan gets you a collection of games every month, lets you play online in multiplayer mode, and offers you exclusive discounts. The Extra plan offers the Game Catalogue and Ubisoft+ Classics, plus everything that Essential offers. The Deluxe subscription gives access to Classic games and Game Trails. And, it also offers what Extra and Essential plans provide.

It is worth noting that not just Sony has hiked the price of its game subscription plans, but rather Microsoft also did it earlier. In fact, Sony’s price increase move seems to be a ripple effect. For Microsoft’s Game Pass, the price went from Rs 349 per month to Rs 379. For the Game Pass Ultimate plan, it went from Rs 499 per month to Rs 549 per month. For PC, it’s Rs 349 per month.