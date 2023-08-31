Sony on Wednesday revealed that it’s bumping up the price of the PlayStation Plus annual plans. PS Plus annual plans will go up by as much as $40 (roughly Rs 3,300). The change will go into effect next month. However, those who already own an annual plan won’t have to worry. Let’s take a look at the full details of Sony’s announcement.

PlayStation Plus price hike

Sony is raising the annual subscription prices of three of its PlayStation Plus tiers. This includes the PS Essential plan, PS Plus Extra plan, and PS Plus Premium plan. Following are the new prices.

– PlayStation Plus Essential (12-month) – $79.99 (roughly Rs 6,600)

– PlayStation Plus Extra (12-month) – 134.99 (roughly Rs 11,150)

– PlayStation Plus Premium (12-month) – $159.99 (roughly Rs 13,200)

As compared to existing prices, this is an increase of up to Rs $40 (Rs 3,300). The existing prices are $59.99 (roughly Rs 4,950), $99.99 (roughly Rs 8,250), and $119.99 (roughly Rs 9,900), respectively.

The new pricing will be updated on the platform from September 6. It is worth noting that those who are already on an annual subscription plan won’t have to worry as they don’t need to pay for the increased prices until their current annual plan ends. For others, there are still a few days for you to purchase annual plans at the old price.

The price change is likely for everyone including the US, UK, Europe, and Japan. However, there’s no mention of a price hike for the Indian region. Also, there’s nothing related to that on its official India website.

Current PS Plus plans in India

In India, Sony offers three plans PS Essential, PS Extra, and PS Deluxe.

– PlayStation Plus Essential costs Rs 499 monthly and 2,999 annually.

– PlayStation Plus Extra costs Rs 749 monthly and Rs 4,999 annually.

– PlayStation Plus Deluxe is priced at Rs 849 monthly and Rs 5,749 annually.

Sony offers a 7-day trial for the Extra and Deluxe subscription plans. For the unversed, Deluxe is the same as Premium in the global markets, but without the ability to stream PS3 games.

Recently, Microsoft increased the price of Game Pass subscriptions in most regions and Sony’s price increase move seems to be a ripple effect. The Game Pass price hike also affected India, where the price went from Rs 349 per month to Rs 379. For the Game Pass Ultimate, it went from Rs 499 per month to Rs 549 per month. For PC, it’s Rs 349 per month.