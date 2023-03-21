Oppo's new Find X6 Pro brings 1-inch camera sensor to take on Xiaomi 13 Pro

The race for superior mobile photography is on between Xiaomi and Oppo, which has just launched its latest flagship phone Find X6 Pro. The biggest highlight of the new Oppo flagship is the 1-inch sensor that allows more light, resulting in more detailed photos with flexible focus. The new Oppo Find X6 Pro has launched in China alongside the vanilla Find X6.

Oppo claims the Find X6 Pro is “equipped with best-in-category sensor technology and leading optical design.” Sure, the 1-inch sensor is here to steal the limelight, but Oppo does not want you to focus on just the main 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor. The company said the Find X6 Pro also uses a 50-megapixel ultrawide and a 50-megapixel periscope camera, both of which are unconventionally “bigger.” Although, Samsung uses a much “bigger” 200-megapixel camera on its Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Oppo Find X6 Pro price

The Oppo Find X6 Pro starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 72,100) for the base variant and goes all the way up to CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 84,120) for the highest storage model. The phone has launched in China for now and there is no word on whether or when Oppo will launch the Find X6 Pro in other markets.

Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications

The Find X6 Pro is another premium flagship phone of 2023. That means it uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chip. Performance-wise, the Find X6 Pro should counter the Xiaomi 13 Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and even the iPhone 14 Pro.

Oppo is touting the cameras of the Find X6 Pro in a bid to steal some attention from the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The 1-inch sensor has its merits, but software optimisation is also important for good image quality (take Pixel phones, for instance). So, Oppo has claimed the camera app on the Find X6 Pro uses enhancements in partnership with Hasselblad — as opposed to a similar partnership between Xiaomi and Leica. The Find X6 Pro’s ultrawide camera offers a 110-degree field of view and can handle macro photography, as well. The periscope camera, on the other hand, offers 3x optical zoom and 6x hybrid zoom, but it falls short of zooming capabilities before the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Moving on from the cameras, the Oppo Find X6 Pro comes with a 6.82-inch 120Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. Inside the punch-hole cutout, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone uses an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Powering the Find X6 Pro is a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 100W speed through a cable and 50W wirelessly.