    Oppo to exit some European regions: Report

    Mobiles

    Oppo could be leaving some major European markets such as the UK and Germany.

    Highlights

    • Oppo is reportedly exiting some European markets.
    • Consumers may not be able to buy Oppo phones in Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands.
    • The reason for the departure stays unclear.
    OPPO

    Update: OnePlus in a statement revealed that it’s not exiting from Europe and the UK since it maintains stable operations. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip goes on sale in India today: Pricing, offers, specifications

    Original story…

    Two China-based BBK Electronics brands are reportedly leaving some European regions. Here we are talking about Oppo and OnePlus. The brands are pulling out of major markets like Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands, as per Max Jambor.

    While Jambhor has reported the departure, Oppo and OnePlus are yet to officially pass a statement. We reached out to both companies for comment and we’ll update the article as soon as we get a response.

    It is worth noting that Oppo and OnePlus, collectively, achieved a market share of only 5 percent in Q4 of 2022, as per a report by Counterpoint Research firm. The same report also revealed that in Q3 as well, the market share of both brands was only 6 percent.

    Since there’s no official reason from the brands for the reported exit, we cannot conclude anything yet.

    oppo, oppo find n2 flip

    In other news, Oppo recently launched its first flip smartphone last month in the European market. The Oppo Find N2 Flip comes as a more specced-out version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

    It offers a larger cover screen of 3.26 inches and a 6.8-inch primary display. The primary screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. There’s a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It has dual cameras on the back with a 50MP main lens. Interestingly, it houses a larger battery of 4,300mAh.

    The Find N2 Flip costs EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs 1,06,297) in Europe. By the way, the device also arrived in India around the same time. It costs Rs 89,999 in the country. You can read our review of the new flip phone here.

    • Published Date: March 27, 2023 5:43 PM IST
