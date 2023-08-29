Oppo Find N3 Flip launch: Oppo today unveiled its next-generation foldable display smartphones, that is, the Oppo Find N3 Flip. The phone is the successor to last year’s Oppo Find N2 Flip smartphone that arrived in India and global markets earlier this year. While the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be available in China today, Oppo has confirmed that the phone will be arriving in global markets, presumably including India, soon.

While making the announcement, Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau said that the phone brings an improved cover display and an upgraded camera setup to the lineup. “…For Find N3 Flip, we’re bringing upgrades across the board – elevated styling, an improved cover screen experience, and a game-changing flip phone camera – simply put, expect the exquisite from Find N3 Flip,” he said.

Oppo Find N3 Flip price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Oppo Find N3 Flip comes in two variants in China. While the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space variant of the device costs 6,799 Yuan (Rs 77,101 approximately), the other variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space costs 7,599 Yuan (Rs 87,330 approximately). It comes in Moonlight Muse, Mist rose and Night in the Mirror colour variants.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications and features

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Find N3 Flip shares a lot of features with its year-old sibling, that is, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. For instance, the Find N3 Flip has the same 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness on the inside and the 3.26-inch AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness on the. However, this year, Oppo has upgraded the over display such that it can it run more apps easily. Oppo says that the cover display has been upgraded to be “more intuitive and powerful”. Apart from this, the Oppo Find N3 Flip also comes with the alert slider — a feature that has been popularised by OnePlus smartphones and lets users easily switch between ringer, vibrate and silent modes.

Another important area where the Find N3 Flip has received a major update is in terms of camera. The Find N2 Flip has a 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide angle at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. Oppo has upgraded this camera setup by throwing a third telephoto lens to the mix. The Oppo Find N3 Flip sports a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 32MP 2x telephoto at the back and a 32MP camera on the front.

Coming to the internals, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is backed by a 3,285mAh battery with support for 44W super flash charging, VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.