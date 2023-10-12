Oppo is all set to launch Oppo Find N3 Flip in India today at 7PM. The upcoming smartphone will be the second clamshell smartphone from the company in India and will be the successor of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which was launched in March this year. Oppo Find N3 Flip was recently launched by the company in China and comes with a triple camera at the back. Here’s how to what the launch event’s live stream and what to expect.

How to watch Oppo Find N3 Flip launch event live stream

The Oppo Find N3 Flip launch will be streamed at 7PM today and will be available on Oppo India’s official YouTube channel.

Oppo Find N3 Flip price and availability

Interested buyers can pre-order the Oppo Find N3 Flip after its launch today at 7.30PM onwards via Flipkart. However, the company will announce the price and sale details of the upcoming smartphone after its launch.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications (expected)

Oppo Find N3 Flip is set to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 eight-core processor with a maximum frequency of 3.05GHz. It will boast up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.80-inch AMOLED flexible inner screen with 2520×1080 pixels resolution, an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1600nits peak brightness, and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It will also have a 3.26-inch AMOLED flexible outer screen with 720×382 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 900nits.

On the camera front, the clamshell smartphone will have a triple camera setup at the back. This will consist of a 50-megapixel main camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture, a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support and ƒ/2.0 aperture, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture. The smartphone will support up to 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom. It will also have a 32-megapixel camera with ƒ/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The phone is expected to pack a 4300mAh battery with 44W super flash charging. Additionally, it will support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, USB Type-C, side fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, and more.