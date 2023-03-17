Oppo recently launched its foldable smartphone, Oppo Find N2 Flip, in India recently at a starting price of Rs 89,999. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India across Flipkart, Oppo stores, and other authorized retail stores. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 8GB RAM and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip to go on sale tomorrow: Check price, offers, and specs

Oppo Find N2 Flip price, availability

Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is launched in one single storage variant. It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage in India. The smartphone is priced at 89,999. It will be available for purchase in Moonlight Purple and Astral Black colour variants. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip review: The perfect Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor

As for the sale offers, buyers will get up to a Rs 5,000 discount on select bank cards and Rs 5,000 off as an exchange and loyalty bonus.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a 6.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It is an E6 AMOLED panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED display (cover screen) with a peak brightness of 900 nits.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also has a MariSilicon X imaging chip for cameras.

Speaking of cameras, it boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper on the back.

The device is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging technology. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with ColorOS 13 on top.