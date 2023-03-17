comscore Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone goes on sale in India
News

Oppo Find N2 Flip goes on sale in India today: Pricing, offers, specifications

Deals

Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is launched in one single storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Highlights

  • Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is launched in one single storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
  • The highlights of the Oppo Find N2 Flip include MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 8GB RAM and a 50MP dual rear camera setup.
Untitled design - 2023-03-17T111537.558

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo recently launched its foldable smartphone, Oppo Find N2 Flip, in India recently at a starting price of Rs 89,999. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India across Flipkart, Oppo stores, and other authorized retail stores. The highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, 8GB RAM and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip to go on sale tomorrow: Check price, offers, and specs

Oppo Find N2 Flip price, availability

Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is launched in one single storage variant. It offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage in India. The smartphone is priced at 89,999. It will be available for purchase in Moonlight Purple and Astral Black colour variants. Also Read - Oppo Find N2 Flip review: The perfect Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor

As for the sale offers, buyers will get up to a Rs 5,000 discount on select bank cards and Rs 5,000 off as an exchange and loyalty bonus.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a 6.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It is an E6 AMOLED panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has a 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED display (cover screen) with a peak brightness of 900 nits.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also has a MariSilicon X imaging chip for cameras.

Speaking of cameras, it boasts a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s a 32MP selfie snapper on the back.

The device is equipped with a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging technology. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with ColorOS 13 on top.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 11:32 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 18, 2023: Check here

Microsoft introduces AI-powered 365 Copilot: All you need to know

Google points out 18 bugs in Samsung Exynos chips: All details

Twitter gets another feature that Elon Musk has talked about for months

India's TCS CEO Gopinathan to step down, veteran Krithivasan to take over

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features