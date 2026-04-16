OnePlus ‘Ultra’ gaming phone with 165Hz display, 8500mAh battery expected SOON

OnePlus seems to be preparing something different this time. The upcoming “Ultra” gaming phone, expected to be called the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, doesn’t seem to be trying to balance everything out, but it’s clearly being built with gaming in mind. From early teasers shared on Weibo, the idea of the phone seems to be focused on performance, display, and battery Also Read: OnePlus’ next tablet teased in India, flagship specs expected

One of the biggest highlights is expected to be the 165Hz display, which OnePlus says is tuned for a better gaming experience, especially for FPS titles. This isn’t something you see on most phones yet. While many flagships stop at 120Hz, OnePlus is expected to bring this flagship-level phone with 165Hz. However, whether it will actually make a noticeable difference in everyday use is something we’ll only know after launch. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 sale begins in India: When and where can you buy the smartphone today

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra: What else to expect?

Another area where this phone seems to go all-in is battery. Leaks suggest an 8,500mAh battery, which is significantly larger than what we usually see in this segment. On top of that, there’s expected support for 100W wired charging, so even if you drain it during long gaming sessions, it shouldn’t take too long to top up again. Also Read: OnePlus gaming handheld leaks reveal design, key specs: What to expect

Under the hood, the phone is likely to use a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, instead of the Snapdragon chip seen in some other OnePlus models. The design also doesn’t seem subtle. The teased version shows a bold look with a large reflective logo at the back, clearly trying to stand out rather than blend in.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Will it come to India?

For now, the phone is expected to launch in China first. And if OnePlus follows its usual pattern with the Ace series, global availability, including India, is still uncertain. There’s also a hint that another device with a new form factor could launch alongside it, but details around that are still unclear.