OnePlus Turbo May Launch With A MASSIVE 9,000mAh Battery In January 2026

After launching the flagship OnePlus 15 and the mid-range OnePlus 15R, the tech giant is now focusing on launching a massive battery smartphone series – the OnePlus Turbo. OnePlus has already confirmed that a new Turbo series will soon make its appearance, and now the latest report has shed light on the expected specifications and features. Also Read: OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

And if the early details are accurate, this series is clearly being built for those who care more about performance and battery life than anything else. The OnePlus Turbo series is expected to debut in early 2026, with January being the most likely launch window. Ahead of that, a new leak from tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed some eye-catching hardware details. Also Read: OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: ALL The Key Upgrades That Justifies Price Hike

A 9,000mAh battery phone is on the way!

The biggest talking point is easily the battery. According to the leak, the upcoming OnePlus Turbo phone could feature a 9,000mAh-class battery, making it the first phone within the Oppo–OnePlus ecosystem to reach this capacity.

The device is also said to use a dual-cell battery design, which should help with charging efficiency and heat management, even with such a large battery. If this turns out to be true, OnePlus would be pushing performance phones into a new battery-first era.

For context, the recently launched Ace 6T with its 8,300mAh battery currently holds the crown for OnePlus’ biggest battery phone. The Turbo series looks ready to take that title away.

OnePlus Turbo: What Else Do We Know

On the performance side, the Turbo phone is tipped to use a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, with some reports pointing specifically to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. This lines up with OnePlus’ messaging around the Turbo series inheriting flagship-level performance DNA.

That said, chipset details are still fluid at this stage, and OnePlus hasn’t confirmed anything officially yet.

The display also looks equally ambitious. Leaks suggest the phone could feature a high-refresh-rate OLED panel, with refresh rates going up to 165Hz. Combined with a large battery and a powerful chip, this setup clearly targets gamers and heavy users who want sustained performance without constantly worrying about charging.