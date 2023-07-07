OnePlus Open is said to be brand's first foldable smartphone launching later this year globally.

We have been hearing about the OnePlus foldable phone for months now. And now that it’s nearing its scheduled arrival, i.e. in the second half of 2023, more details are emerging about the device. Now, the moniker of the phone has been revealed by Max Jambor. The upcoming foldable is said to be called OnePlus Open.

OnePlus Open foldable phone details

OnePlus will be going with a different approach for the naming of its foldable phone. While previously, the book-style foldable phone of the company was rumored to be called the OnePlus V Fold, now it’s said to be named “OnePlus Open”.

This certainly isn’t the name we expected but it could be the final name for its book-style foldable phone. The moniker was also patented at European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), so this it’s a legit naming.

The interesting thing is that most other foldable phones have “Fold” in their names. There’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Mi Mix Fold, Pixel Fold, and the Tecno Phantom V Fold. The only phone that we recall misses Fold naming in its name is the Honor Magic V.

Currently, there are scant details about the OnePlus Open foldable phone. Some of the things we know include its probable display size, and some other key specs, which OnePlus is yet to confirm.

The OnePlus Open may come with a 7.8-inch primary display with a 120Hz or better refresh rate. It is tipped to have a 6.3-inch secondary or outer screen. The chipset of choice here will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. We expect it to have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, given the chipset. It is expected to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging.

Some of these specs easily outwit the Galaxy Z Fold 4, since it has smaller displays, battery, and fast charging support. But not to forget, its successor Galaxy Z Fold 5 is coming later this month, i.e. on July 26.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to come with some improvements including its chipset. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, giving the existing and upcoming foldable phones tough competition.

In other news about OnePlus, the company recently launched the OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The former comes powered by a Dimensity 9000 SoC, whereas, the latter has a Snapdragon 782G chipset. Both 5G phones feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and have 80W fast charging.