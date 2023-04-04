comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite arrives today: Everything you need to know
    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch today: How to watch the Livestream and What to expect

    Mobiles

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will break covers at 7 PM alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

    Highlights

    • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will go official today.
    • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a 108MP primary camera.
    • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to be priced at around Rs 20,000 with offers.
    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Green

    After several certifications and leaks, OnePlus will finally take wraps off its new budget phone dubbed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite today in India. The smartphone will bring a bunch of improvements over its predecessor. Although the main brain of the device—chipset—will remain the same as the Nord CE 2 Lite. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite key specs revealed: 108MP cameras, up to 16GB RAM, and more

    With that said, let’s take a look at everything we know about the new OnePlus budget phone. Also Read - OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition unveiled, but you can't buy it

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launch: How to watch the launch Livestream

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord Buds 2 will be announced tonight at 7 PM IST on the OnePlus official website. Interested users can either head to the aforementioned website or watch the Livestream directly on the company’s official YouTube channel. Also Read - OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Edition set to launch on March 29

     

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite specifications and features

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with a new design that’s simpler. It will feature a 6.72-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to have thin bezels, but, as it is with budget phones, expect a slightly thicker chin.

    One of the most notable upgrades over the predecessor will be the cameras. The smartphone will boast a triple camera system on the back placed in two modules. The rear setup will be led by a 108MP main lens with 3x lossless zoom support.

    To recall, the Nord CE 2 Lite was launched with a 64MP main lens. The details for the other sensors are unknown.

    As for the performance, the Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is a 6nm chipset, the same as the predecessor.

    OnePlus will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 8GB of virtual RAM, making the total RAM on the phone 16GB.

    It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The fast charging solution is said to offer a day’s power with 30 minutes of charging. The device will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with OxygenOS 13.1 on top.

    • Published Date: April 4, 2023 10:12 AM IST
