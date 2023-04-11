comscore
    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G gets sold out in first sale, Next sale on April 12

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and has 67W fast charging support.

    Highlights

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Display

    OnePlus launched the Nord CE 3 Lite smartphone last week in India. Today at 12 PM, the device was up for its first sale in the country. Interestingly, the device was sold out in just a few hours. Also Read - OnePlus 11R 5G review: The Android phone you have been waiting for

    That could be because OnePlus’ brand value is still strong in the country. Also, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite comes with several upgrades over its predecessor. Some of the phone’s highlights include a 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, 108MP cameras, and 67W fast charging. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs

    That said, if you missed purchasing the device, then you don’t need to worry. OnePlus is restocking the device tomorrow, i.e April 12.

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite price in India, colors, and availability

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

    The smartphone comes in a fresh new shade called Pastel Lime and also has the Chromatic Gray color option.

    Although the first sale is now over, the device can still be purchased at OnePlus-authorized stores and experience centers. But the aforesaid price is the official pricing of the device, so do not pay extra at random stores.

    Also, the device will be in stock tomorrow for you to purchase it online. Keep an eye out for the same.

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite specifications

    The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a 6.72-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

    The device draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, under the hood. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 25GB of onboard storage. OnePlus has also offered support for 8GB of virtual RAM and the ability to expand the storage with the help of a microSD card.

    As for the optics, it features a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, Upfront, it has a 16MP camera for clicking selfies.

    In terms of battery, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box with OxygenOS 13.1 on top.

    • Published Date: April 11, 2023 5:39 PM IST
