OnePlus Nord 6: What leaks reveal about battery, specs and launch

OnePlus Nord 6 hasn’t been announced yet, but leaks and early teasers have already revealed most of the key details. Information shared by tipsters and reports from platforms like Smartprix and Yogesh Brar suggest the phone could focus on performance along with a larger battery. Also Read: OnePlus Watch 4 could launch soon: Here’s what the latest leak reveals

Design and battery focus

The teaser highlights the outline of a large battery, which lines up with leaks suggesting a 9,000mAh unit. If this turns out to be accurate, it would be the biggest battery seen on a OnePlus phone so far. The device is also expected to support 80W wired charging. There is still no proper look at the final design, but it is likely to follow the usual Nord design language. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 leaks reveal specs, storage, price and release timeline ahead of India Launch

Display and performance

Leaks suggest the OnePlus Nord 6 could come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The screen is also tipped to support a 165Hz refresh rate. This is higher than what is usually seen in this segment and suggests the phone may be positioned with gaming in mind. Also Read: OnePlus 15T China launch confirmed for THIS date; India may get it as OnePlus 15s later

On the performance side, the phone is tipped to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The device has also appeared on benchmarking platforms, which supports these claims.

There is also mention of a G1 e-sports Wi-Fi chip, which is said to improve connectivity during gaming.

Camera and software

The Nord 6 is expected to feature a 50MP primary rear camera, along with a secondary sensor. On the front, leaks suggest a selfie camera, though exact details vary across reports.

The phone is likely to ship with Android 16 out of the box, along with OnePlus’ custom UI. As with previous Nord devices, the focus seems to be more on performance and battery rather than camera hardware.

Variants, colours, and launch timeline

According to leaks, the OnePlus Nord 6 could be available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Colour options are expected to include Black, Mint, and Silver.

As for the launch, current reports point to the first week of April, with April 7 being mentioned as a possible date.

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Possible link to OnePlus Turbo 6

Several reports suggest that the Nord 6 could be closely related to the OnePlus Turbo 6 launched in China. If that is the case, the Nord 6 may carry similar hardware with minor changes for global markets.