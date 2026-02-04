OnePlus Nord 6 could launch later than planned; Here’s what we know

While OnePlus hasn’t officially revealed anything about its next Nord phone, several leaks and rumours have shed light on it. The OnePlus Nord 6, which was earlier expected to launch in March, is now tipped to arrive a little later than planned. While delays are not unusual in the smartphone cycle, the constant certifications and benchmark appearances suggest that the device is very much on track. Also Read: OnePlus 16 camera leak points to a major upgrade in zoom photography

Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that OnePlus has postponed the Nord 6 launch by nearly a month. Instead of an early March unveiling, the phone is now expected to debut in April. Adding to this, the handset has surfaced on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database carrying the model number CPH2795. Also Read: OnePlus 15R Review - OnePlus just made its own flagship uncomfortable.

Listings like these usually don’t reveal much, but they do confirm one thing, the phone is nearing commercial readiness and could launch across multiple markets. For context, the OnePlus Nord 5 arrived in July last year. If the Nord 6 does show up in April, it would mark a noticeably faster refresh cycle for the brand’s mid-range lineup. Also Read: OnePlus 15 Review - Is This The Most Powerful Android Flagship You Can Buy Right Now?

OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect

The Nord 6 was recently spotted on Geekbench, and the listing gives an early look at its performance setup. The phone is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with 12GB RAM and Android 16.

Benchmark scores reportedly crossed 2,000 in single-core and 6,500 in multi-core, which, if accurate, should translate into smooth everyday performance and reliable multitasking. There are also rumours around the device being a rebranded version of the OnePlus Turbo 6, although OnePlus has not confirmed anything on that front.

Apart from these, the leaks suggest that the OnePlus Nord 6 may support 80W fast charging and may feature a 50MP primary rear camera. The device has also cleared certifications in regions such as Malaysia and the UAE, pointing toward a broader global rollout.

As always with leaks, nothing is official yet. But when a phone starts appearing across certification platforms and benchmarking sites, it usually means the launch isn’t too far away.