OnePlus is anticipated to launch its first foldable phone in Q3 of this year. While there’s still confusion about its naming scheme—whether it’s OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold, some key specs of the phone have been revealed by the tipster Yogesh Brar via 91Mobiles. Also Read - Want to try out Android 14? Here’s what you need to do

We also get to learn the specs of the upcoming Oppo Find N3 and the specs sheet is the same as the OnePlus Fold. However, the Find N3 is unlikely to launch in the country, but we can expect OnePlus to bring its foldable to India given its big market. Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check top deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances

Having said that, let’s take a look at the specs sheet of the OnePlus Fold. Also Read - OnePlus Pad pre-orders to begin in India today: Check price, specs, offers

OnePlus Fold specifications (rumored)

The OnePlus Fold is expected to feature an 8-inch OLED display with a QHD+ resolution. This will be the main display a.k.a the internal panel that we’ll see when unfolded. It’s said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will have a 6.5-inch secondary display, which will also be called the outer panel. It will feature an FHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

As for cameras, the device will boast a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP periscope lens. The main lens is said to come with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support.

On the front, it will feature two 32MP cameras for clicking selfies. This is interesting since most foldable phones have a single camera on the inside for video chats.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of the battery, the foldable phone is said to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Fold is expected to launch in Q3, which is between July and September.