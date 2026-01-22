OnePlus 16 could bring 200MP camera and massive 9,000mAh battery: Report

The past few days haven’t been quiet for OnePlus. Online rumours around a possible shutdown put the brand under the spotlight, before OnePlus India stepped in to clarify that operations are very much on track. While those rumours are still settling, the latest leaks about the OnePlus 16 suggest the company is far from slowing down. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

If these early details are true, OnePlus may be planning some of its biggest upgrades yet with its next flagship OnePlus 16, over the predecessor. Here is what to expect. Also Read: 6 best tablets under Rs 40,000 that are worth your money in 2026

OnePlus 16 upgrades: what’s changing

According to tipster chatter from China, the OnePlus 16 could see a big jump in camera hardware. The most talked-about change is a 200MP sensor, likely for the telephoto camera. This would replace the current 50MP unit. Some reports also suggest OnePlus is testing whether the 200MP sensor should sit on the main camera instead. Either way, the rest of the setup is expected to stay familiar, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Moreover, leaks suggest the company is testing a 200Hz refresh rate display, paired with a 1.5K AMOLED panel. Like previous models, this ultra-high refresh rate may only kick in for select games or supported apps. And again, it can be the battery capacity where the OnePlus 16 shines as the phone is tipped to pack a 9,000mAh battery, a big jump from the OnePlus 15’s already large battery. Under the hood, the phone is expected to run on the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset.

While the leaks sound promising, there’s one concern. Some reports suggest the OnePlus 16 may be China-exclusive, at least initially. That leaves uncertainty around an India or global launch, despite reassurances that OnePlus’ India business remains stable.

For now, the OnePlus 16 looks like a phone built without compromise. Whether it reaches all markets is a question only time, and official announcements will answer.