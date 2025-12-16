OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: What Are The Major Upgrades To Expect

OnePlus is all set to debut its premium mid-range phone – the OnePlus 15R – in India on December 17th. This comes after a month of the flagship OnePlus 15 launch in India. Now, while most of the specifications and features have already been revealed, the price of the OnePlus 15R is coming as a shock. A recent leak suggests that it will be a major hike over the OnePlus 13R. Also Read: OnePlus 15s Listed On BIS Website After OnePlus 15R Launch; When Can We Expect?

What else is expected to change? From specifications, features, camera to price – here are the top-most expected upgrades over the OnePlus 13R. Also Read: OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: ALL The Key Upgrades That Justifies Price Hike

OnePlus 15R vs OnePlus 13R: Expected Upgrades

Chipset: The OnePlus 13R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with the Qualcomm Kryo 980 CPU @3.3GHz and Adreno 750 @903MHz. The OnePlus 15R, on the other hand, is confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Cameras: The OnePlus 13R has a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-700 camera, along with a 50MP telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. Talking about the OnePlus 15R, it is expected to get a 32MP camera. At the back, it may get a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera. Telephoto? That seems to be missing this year.

Display: The OnePlus 15 is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate; on the other hand, the OnePlus 13R has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery And Charging: The OnePlus 13R packs a 6000mAh battery with an 80W charging speed, while the upcoming OnePlus 15R is tipped to get an upgrade to the 7,400mAh battery with an 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 15R Price Hike Ahead?

As per the leak by Paras Guglani, the OnePlus 15R is tipped to be around Rs 47,000-49,000 for the base model. It must be noted that the OnePlus 13R was launched at a starting price of Rs 42,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

Trending Now

It seems like OnePlus will hike the price for this premium mid-range too, just like the other smartphone makers. However, the final word on the specifications and price will be confirmed tomorrow.